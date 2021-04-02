Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 31,297 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,000. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.04.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.05. 2,640,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282,553. The stock has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -800.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.20 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.29.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold 241,074 shares of company stock worth $34,335,136 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

