Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 37,584 Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,584 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.46.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,285,260 shares of company stock valued at $139,357,209 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,172,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,485. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

