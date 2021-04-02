Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 4,820 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in ASML by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ASML by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded up $19.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $637.10. 1,908,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,699. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.27. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $242.25 and a 12 month high of $639.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

