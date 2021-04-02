Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,592 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.30% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the third quarter worth about $5,494,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 10,400.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.79. 3,068,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,183. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $67.50.

