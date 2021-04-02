Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,895 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of SPXL traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,189,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745,843. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.41.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

