Virtu Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,974 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises 0.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $7,158,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,196,667 shares of company stock worth $89,284,946.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $3.70 on Friday, reaching $77.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,505,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,871,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of -121.45 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

