Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 108.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,346 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.7% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,515,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,509,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.81 and its 200-day moving average is $87.73.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

