Virtu Financial LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,494 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $749,000. United Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 14.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $67.26 on Friday, hitting $2,129.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,304. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,058.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,792.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,075.08 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,092.23.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

