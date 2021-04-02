Virtu Financial LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth about $1,074,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 142,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,885,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth approximately $7,993,000. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $217,592.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $156,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,770 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Invitae stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.19. 5,391,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,758,555. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

