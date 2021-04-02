Virtu Financial LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,273 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,622,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,468,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,896. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $191.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average of $111.90.

