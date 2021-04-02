Virtu Financial LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1,433.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,772 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794,426 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,228,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,157,000 after purchasing an additional 495,894 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sirius XM by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,807,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,783,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,290,264. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

