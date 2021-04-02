Virtu Financial LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 107.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,788 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 32,476,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,633,426. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $217.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

