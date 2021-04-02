Virtu Financial LLC Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 219.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,345 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.8% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 33,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 138,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,810,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Susquehanna upped their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.41. 39,700,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,031,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.