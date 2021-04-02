Virtu Financial LLC Invests $2.27 Million in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,899 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,003,000 after buying an additional 192,079 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,961,000 after acquiring an additional 121,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in D.R. Horton by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,149,000 after acquiring an additional 748,715 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 23.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,609,000 after acquiring an additional 463,358 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,631,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.05. 2,443,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,906. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $91.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

