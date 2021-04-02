Virtu Financial LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,584 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,167,000 after buying an additional 3,412,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,536,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $65,734,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 921,453 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,400,000 after buying an additional 34,297 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 703,034 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $42,350,768.16. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 356,572 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $21,504,857.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,285,260 shares of company stock worth $139,357,209. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $78.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.46.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

