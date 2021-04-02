Virtu Financial LLC Invests $3.11 Million in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 337,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.02% of United States Natural Gas Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 12,320.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 71,735 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UNG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. 2,699,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,689,771. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

