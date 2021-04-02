Virtu Financial LLC Invests $4.02 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $2,829,600.00. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,202,848.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 788,620 shares of company stock valued at $61,598,563 in the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NET traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.79. 2,020,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388,885. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.07 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.