Virtu Financial LLC Invests $5.98 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,000. Okta comprises approximately 0.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its position in shares of Okta by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total transaction of $12,594,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,543,896.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $6,291,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,840,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,208 shares of company stock valued at $41,790,580. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta stock traded up $9.27 on Friday, hitting $229.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,295. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.68. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $112.50 and a one year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.32.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

