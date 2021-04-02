Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.22. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3,786.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

