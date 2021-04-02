Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 156,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTWNU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. 47,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,210. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.43.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

