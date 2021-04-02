Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 180,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after buying an additional 107,728 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.64. 2,658,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,049. The stock has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.67 and a 12-month high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.