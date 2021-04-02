Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 20,536 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) by 103.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.76% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXC. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,613,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 43,556 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 855.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 34,168 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Shares of FXC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.30. 80,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,282. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 12-month low of $69.06 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.37.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

