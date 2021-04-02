Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 384,772 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1,433.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,772 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794,426 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 1,364.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,731,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476,659 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 3,845.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,376 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,229,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,430,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

SIRI traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,783,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,290,264. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

