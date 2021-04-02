Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 39,381 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 496.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,381 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 109,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 49,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,885,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,703,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.10. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

