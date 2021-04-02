Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $345.41 and its 200-day moving average is $358.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.