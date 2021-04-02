Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $23.07. 51,788,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,218,461. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $5,155,048.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 402,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,728,433.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,478,735 shares of company stock valued at $94,493,362.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

