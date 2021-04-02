Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 142,612 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 142,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $17.02. 5,452,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,031,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.