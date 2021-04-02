Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 172,694 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CFIIU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CFIIU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 172,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFIIU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,052,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $11,626,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $6,256,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $5,728,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $5,266,000.

Shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Friday. 16,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,443. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

