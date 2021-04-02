Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 22,502 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $5,209,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,318,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 24.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 11,082.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,822,767.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 120,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $11,738,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,286 shares in the company, valued at $23,602,596.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 362,082 shares of company stock worth $36,453,004. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.65.

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,199,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,902. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.87. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.34 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. Analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

