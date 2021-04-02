Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 33,886 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1,916.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 175,100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $3,316,318.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 346,595 shares of company stock worth $21,689,795 over the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SFIX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.27. 2,115,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.00. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -86.44 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

