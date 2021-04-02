Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,329 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG traded down $4.05 on Friday, hitting $283.39. 908,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,523. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.80 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 82.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,404 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,496. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.33.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

