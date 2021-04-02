Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 152,090 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 1,227.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 44,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TZA traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.71. 7,196,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,927,986. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $632.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

