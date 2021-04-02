Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 395.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.54. 1,443,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.56. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

