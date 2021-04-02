Virtu Financial LLC Sells 25,494 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,494 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $67.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,129.78. 1,994,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,075.08 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,058.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1,792.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,092.23.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

