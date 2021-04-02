Virtu Financial LLC Sells 57,626 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,626 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. 22,706,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,414,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.84 billion, a PE ratio of 107.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $41.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

