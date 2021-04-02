Virtu Financial LLC Sells 7,373 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.42.

Shares of V traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.86. 6,138,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,168,908. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.60 and a twelve month high of $228.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $423.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.82.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,899 shares of company stock worth $16,111,567 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

