Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $1,211,000. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $35,858.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $254,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,915 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,366,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,945. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

