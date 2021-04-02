Virtu Financial LLC Takes $2.14 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,330,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,759. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of -216.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MTCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

