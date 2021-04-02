Virtu Financial LLC Takes $2.17 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,611 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,228,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,496,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average is $61.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

