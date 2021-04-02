Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CFIIU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CFIIU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 172,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $134,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $601,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $2,119,000.

CFIIU stock remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,443. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

