Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,630,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,979. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,786.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.22. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

