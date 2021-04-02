Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,642 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Tesla by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,248,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $661.75. 35,298,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,593,984. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $694.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $614.69. The company has a market capitalization of $635.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,328.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.33.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

