Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.64. 2,658,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.67 and a 12 month high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.