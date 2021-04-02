Virtu Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.42.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,899 shares of company stock worth $16,111,567. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,138,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,168,908. The company has a market capitalization of $423.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.60 and a 1 year high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

