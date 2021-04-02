Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,227 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSLY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,166 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 3,572.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after purchasing an additional 479,809 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,094,000 after purchasing an additional 332,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

Fastly stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.31. 3,133,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.86 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $925,379.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,439,446.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,557 shares of company stock worth $20,892,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.