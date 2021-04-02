Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. Sells 9,000 Shares

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:V traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.86. 6,138,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,168,908. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.60 and a 1 year high of $228.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.42.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
