Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. Sells 9,000 Shares

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.86. 6,138,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,168,908. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.60 and a 1 year high of $228.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.42.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

