Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,941,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,612 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.5% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.10% of Visa worth $424,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.42.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,899 shares of company stock worth $16,111,567 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $5.13 on Friday, reaching $216.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,138,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,168,908. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.60 and a 12-month high of $228.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.82. The firm has a market cap of $423.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

