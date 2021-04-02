Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Field & Main Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Field & Main Bank cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.2% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after acquiring an additional 682,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,138,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,168,908. The company has a market cap of $423.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.60 and a 12 month high of $228.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.56 and its 200-day moving average is $206.82.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.42.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,899 shares of company stock worth $16,111,567 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.