Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Visa by 1,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 25.3% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Visa by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.42.

NYSE V traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.86. 6,138,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,168,908. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.56 and its 200-day moving average is $206.82. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.60 and a 12-month high of $228.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,899 shares of company stock worth $16,111,567 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

