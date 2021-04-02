Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Holdings Lifted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 578.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,584 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Visteon worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,211,000. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,211,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,690,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 47.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,248,000 after acquiring an additional 122,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,595,000 after purchasing an additional 108,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Visteon stock opened at $125.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.69. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.